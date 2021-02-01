Quartet of Champions at Graceland Meet

Lamoni–Four members of the William Penn women’s track and field team took home titles as the season rolled on at the Graceland Winter Series #3 Saturday.

Alexandra Rose (Fr., Quincy, Ill.) topped the navy and gold as she not only won the 55-meter dash in 7.62 seconds, but was also fourth in the 200-meter dash in 28.65 seconds.

WPU won nearly all of the shorter races with Raven Williams (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev.) taking the other sprint victory, leading the 200-meter dash field in 26.98 seconds.

Michaela Kmiec (So., Centerville, Texas, Exercise Science) earned gold in the 600-meter run (1:49.32), while Zena Cohuo (Jr., Carrollton, Texas, Exercise Science) hit the line first in the 1,000-meter run in 3:25.60.

Ashley Omoregie (Jr., Old Bridge, N.J., Biology) was just shy of double gold, taking second in the 200 (27.94) and third in the 400-meter dash (1:03.55).

Abigaille Batu-Tiako (So., Plattsburgh, N.Y.) was William Penn’s top hurdler with a runner-up showing in the 55-meter hurdles (9.32).

Danisha Washington (Jr., Peoria, Ill.) (7.69) and Carl’Asia Spikes (Fr., Orlando, Fla.) (7.70) went 3-4 in the 55, respectively, while Jordyn Gilpin (So., Missouri Valley, Iowa, Software Engineering) was the fourth individual to cross the line in the 400 (1:05.42).

“This was another good performance from our team,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said. “I know our athletes were not satisfied with some of their times, but overall, I was really pleased with how we did.”

Next Up: Several William Penn field athletes will travel to Des Moines next Tuesday to compete in another Grand View Field Meet, while the entire team will go back to Lamoni next Saturday for the Graceland Winter Series #4.