Plan Osky – Community Design Workshop

The City of Oskaloosa is updating its 22-year-old Comprehensive Plan and is looking for community input.

The Plan Osky Community Design Workshop will take place March 23-24, 2022 in Oskaloosa. Public open house times will be held Wednesday, March 23 from 11:30 AM TO 1:30 PM and 5:00 PM TO 7:00 PM, and Thursday, March 24 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Oskaloosa Public Library, 301 South Market Street, Oskaloosa. This workshop is another opportunity for residents and property owners to provide input and guidance on designing the future Oskaloosa. Attendees will learn about what the project team has heard so far and can work with team members to identify growth areas and community enhancement. Maps, graphics, and other work in-progress will be available to review as part of the city’s project to bring its 2000 Comprehensive Plan up to date.

All are invited to stop by and stay as long as desired during one of the public open house times.

For more information about Plan Osky, and to take the community vision survey or utilize the community input map, visit www.PlanOskaloosa.com.