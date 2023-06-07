Pella Christian Varsity Eagles Captures Lead Early to Defeat Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity)

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-4 loss to Pella Christian Varsity Eagles on Tuesday. Pella Christian Varsity Eagles scored on a triple by Corbin Westerkamp and a double by Caleb Van Arendonk in the first inning.

The Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Pella Christian Varsity Eagles, giving up 11 runs.

Pella Christian Varsity Eagles got on the board in the first inning when Westerkamp tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Pella Christian Varsity Eagles scored five runs in the third inning. Eliot Menninga, Westerkamp, and Van Arendonk all drove in runs in the frame.

Lincoln Vander Molen was on the hill for Pella Christian Varsity Eagles. The pitcher went five and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine.

Caleb Cohrt led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). The bulldog lasted one-third of an inning, allowing three hits and three runs. Lukas Toubekis, Garrett Roethler, and Cael Butler each contributed in relief for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity).

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) scattered seven hits in the game. Tucker DeJong, Austen Coenen, and Aiden North each had multiple hits for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). North, Coenen, and DeJong each collected two hits to lead Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity).

Pella Christian Varsity Eagles tallied eight hits. Menninga, Van Arendonk, and Westerkamp all collected multiple hits for Pella Christian Varsity Eagles. Menninga went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Pella Christian Varsity Eagles in hits.