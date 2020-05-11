Paul Eugene Post

Paul Eugene Post

July 9, 1931 – May 10, 2020

Albia, Iowa | Age 88

Paul Eugene Post, age 88, of Albia passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home in rural Monroe County, surrounded by his loved ones. Paul Eugene was born on July 9, 1931, to Abraham and Lois (Byerly) Post at home on the family farm in Monroe County.

Paul attended rural country school.

On January 2, 1957, he was united to Joann Marie Sager of Albia, Iowa. Of that union three children were born, Daniel, Robert, and Connie. Paul Eugene and Joann were married for 63 years prior to Paul Eugene’s passing.

Paul Eugene worked for Lamar, a powerline company in Marshalltown, where he cleared trees for the lines to be ran. He later worked at Chamberlains and the Russell Sale Barn. Most recently, Paul Eugene farmed with his wife, Joann. He farmed most of his life and stated “I enjoyed everyday.” Paul Eugene was a very hard worker and was known to be one of the best hedge post cutters in the county.

His hobbies were gardening and taking his products to farmers markets. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a sought-out turkey guide. He had a good sense of humor, liked to laugh and have good friends around. He didn’t know a stranger and liked to help others. He was a terrorist on wheels. A day didn’t go by without a friend visiting, or stopping for coffee.

Left to honor Paul Eugene’s memories are his wife, JoAnn (Sager) Post; his sister, Sandy (& Gus) Sampson; three children: Dan (& Tammy) Post of Albia, Iowa, Robert (& Pam) Post of Lovilia, Iowa, and Connie (& Brett) Dorwart of Fort Peck, MT; five grandchildren: Marc Mullin, Amber Post, Brittany Mullin, Austin Post, and Kyle Smith; four great-grandchildren; Sister-in-law, Donna Post; as well as Michael Lenger and Bob Gissell who were also like children to him. Paul Eugene is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Corey; his parents, Abraham and Lois; 4 brothers: Harlan, Kenny, Don, and Irwin Post; and 3 sisters: Wilhelmina Post, Pauline Smith, and Evelyn Post.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia.

Due to the current State of Public Health Disaster Emergency and the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to ten individuals in the building at a time.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Pastor Lynda Carlson officiating.

Burial will follow services in Woodlawn Cemetery in Lovilia, IA.

