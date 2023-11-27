Palumbo Honored as NAIA Wrestler of the Week

Oskaloosa–Mia Palumbo (Jr., Oak Lawn, Ill., Exercise Science) not only topped the league, but the whole nation last week as she was named NAIA Women’s Wrestler of the Week Wednesday.

Palumbo won her first national accolade following a dominating performance at the Missouri Valley Open last Saturday.

The junior, who is ranked #1 in the NAIA at 109 pounds, won all four of her bouts, including two by technical fall with a combined score of 23-1. She pinned one opponent as well. In the championship match, Palumbo defeated NCAA Division I foe Ava Bayless of Iowa 2-1.

A two-time tournament champion this year, she is now 8-0 with six technical falls and one fall to her credit.

The national award is the first in program history.