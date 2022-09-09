Osky MS Cross Country Tackles First Meet Of The Year

by Betsy Luck

The Oskaloosa Middle School Cross Country team was in action at their first meet of the year at Fairfield on Thursday, September 8.

Ella Walter led the way for the girls team with an 8th place finish. Sabrina Frost, Kamryn Maddy, Lily Jenkinson and Whitney Steinlage rounded out the top 5 runners for the team. Kamryn took a minute off her time from her seventh grade race last year.

Cracking the top 10 list for the Fairfield meet were Kamryn Maddy, Lily Jenkinson and Sabrina Frost. Sabrina also ran her way on to the top 10 list for the 2 mile distance at her first seventh grade race!!

On the boys side Blake Frame raced to a 10th place finish taking 1:30 off his time from last year. Lane Smith, Joel Pogany, Carter Bonnett and Micah VanEe were the top 5 finishers. Aiden Todey took a full minute off his time from last year.

Blake, Lane, Joel, Carter and Micah are all now on the top 10 list for the Fairfield meet. While Blake, Lane, Joel and Carter raced on to the top 10 list for the 2 mile distance.

I was proud of all of the runners’ efforts tonight. This being the first cross country race for 9 of our runners. I’m excited to see what these athletes can do throughout the rest of the season.

The team is back in action next Tuesday at the Osky Invite at Edmundson Park. The middle school girls race starts at 4:30. This is the team’s only home meet and I know they would love a huge cheering section.