Osky Girls Golf Competed At The Corky Nydle Invite

Osky girls golf competed in the Corky Nydle Invite at Ottumwa Golf and Social Club on Thursday, May 6th.

Morgan Petefish from Davis County was the medalist with a 93. Morgan Howard, Breana Engelhardt, and Aubry Stonebery competed as individuals and placed 27th, 29th, and 31st out of 40 golfers.

Morgan Howard edged her teammates by one stroke with a 127.

The next competition is Monday, May 10, LHC Tournament at Edmundson with a 9:00 start time.