Osky Freshmen Football Over Knoxville

by Todd Miller

The Oskaloosa Freshman football team had their second game of the year against Knoxville on Friday night and ended up winning by a score of 41-0.

The Freshman offense started fast, scoring on the first possession, and continued to move the ball all night. The O-line played a great game as Trevin Griffin, Bryson Ayala, Maddux Maxwell, Hayden Palmer, and Trey Parks took care of business up front as Osky had over 400 yards of offense, and five different players scored for the Indians on the night. In addition, AJ Walker scored a rushing touchdown, while Max Roach, Kaiden Parker, and Linus Morrison all had receiving touchdowns thrown to them by Kayne Boender.

The Defense came ready to play as they held Knoxville to 86 yds rushing and 0 yards passing on the night. Leading the way for the Indians on the tackle chart was Parker Jordan(8), Trey Parks(6), AJ Walker(6), Cash Hall(6), Heavon Knox(4), Landon Romas(4), Max Roach(3), Brock Beerbower(3), Kaiden Parker(2), and Maddox Maxwell, Kayne Boender, Seth Bishop, Samba Cisse, Omar Garcia, and Holden Braundmeier all with one tackle. Kayne Boender and Trey Parks both had interceptions on the night. AJ Walker and Kayne Boender had fumble recoveries, and Trey Parks had a scoop and score for a touchdown

Next up for the Freshman Indian football team is a trip to Burlington on Friday night starting at 5:00.