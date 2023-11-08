Oskaloosa Voters Give The Nod To The Incumbents

Election Day in Oskaloosa has concluded, and the counted ballots reveal a strong endorsement of the current administration. Mayor David Krutzfeldt has been re-elected with a substantial majority, obtaining 727 votes to Jeremy Lewis’s 384, reflecting the community’s approval of his leadership.

In his statement to Oskaloosa News, Mayor Krutzfeldt expressed his gratitude for the community’s support and interpreted his re-election as an encouragement to continue his policies for the city’s betterment.

The City Council elections resulted in clear victories. Bob Drost was elected to represent Ward 2 with 215 votes, and Steve Burnett won the Ward 4 seat with 257 votes, both without facing any write-in challengers.

The At-Large Council seat witnessed a tight race, with Joe Caligiuri narrowly defeating Sarah Appleget by a margin of 535 to 516 votes, indicating a spirited engagement in the city’s governance.

Conversely, Public Measure OM did not find favor with the electorate, with 660 votes against and 452 in support, showing a community cautious about this particular change.

In the Oskaloosa Community School District elections, Amanda McGraw-Ferguson, Matt Sherlock, Charlie Comfort, and Sarah Hall secured the At-Large positions, showcasing the community’s involvement in educational matters.

Public Measure OL was approved with 728 affirmative votes against 566 negatives, demonstrating the community’s commitment to its educational system’s growth and development.

It should be noted that these results are provisional and await official certification.