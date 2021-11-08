Oskaloosa Volleyball Celebrates 2021 Season

by Jennifer Comfort

The Oskaloosa Volleyball celebrated our 2021 season and all we accomplished together during our team banquet on Friday night. It was a great evening of gathering once again as a team to celebrate all the success of this season. We were able to honor our seniors and all they contributed to the program over the past four years. They set a goal and dreamed about winning a Green Banner and playing at the State Tournament during their career. They practiced and played with PURPOSE all season and accomplished their DREAM through hard work TOGETHER. I’m so proud of this team!

Attached is a PDF of the awards handed out and acknowledged during the banquet.

In addition to the banquet, the Varsity team returned to State on Thursday to watch the Finals, but also to witness Faith DeRonde being named to the 4A State All-Tournament team. Faith’s record-setting performance of 40 kills and overall play in the match made her 1 of 7 athletes selected to the class 4A team. She will participate in the IGCA All-Star match on Saturday with 32 other elite senior athletes. Congratulations, Faith!

Thanks to everyone for their support during the 2021 Season!