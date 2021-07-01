Oskaloosa Softball Extends Winning Streak

by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indians swept Grinnell Wednesday night in softball action on Senior Night to run their winning streak to six in a row. In game 1, the Indians pounded out 11 hits and scored 8 runs while Faith DeRonde held Grinnell to no runs on 2 hits. DeRonde walked only 1 batter, while striking out 8 to run her record to 11-5 on the year. Leading the way for the Indians at the plate was Aubrey Boender who went 2-4, knocking in 3 runs. Olivia Gordon went 2-4, with a double & single; Presley Blommers was 2-3 with 2 singles, Lucy Roach 2-4, 2 singles; Kaylee Johnson 1-3, single and 1 rbi; and MaKenna Schaffner 1-4 with a single.

In game 2 it was a pitcher duel between Faith DeRonde and Ella Grife. With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Maleah Walker hit a one out double to left field. The next batter, Olivia Gordon also hit a double to left field, scoring Walker with the eventual game winner for the Indians. Gordon had driven in Oskaloosa’s first run on an infield out. DeRonde would only face 4 Grinnell batters in the top of the 7th coaxing 3 of them into infield outs as she picked up her 2nd win of the night and her 12th win on the season. In game 2 , DeRonde walked 3 batters, while striking out 5. For the week, DeRonde picked up 4 wins, while pitching 23 innings and giving up only 1 run. Getting hits in game 2 for the Indians were: Maleah Walker 2-3, 2 doubles; Olivia Gordon 1-3, double & 2 rbis; Abby Braundmeier 1-3, single; and Aubrey Boender 1-2, single. With the two wins, the Indians overall record improves to 19-13 and their Little Hawkeye Conference record goes to 11-8. Next up for the Indians is a JV2/ JV1/ V tripleheader with DC-G on Monday at Jay Harms field. The first game will start at 4:00pm.