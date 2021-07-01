Oskaloosa Softball Extends Winning Streak

by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indians swept Grinnell Wednesday night in softball action on Senior Night to run their winning streak to six in a row. In game 1, the Indians pounded out 11 hits and scored 8 runs while Faith DeRonde held Grinnell to no runs on 2 hits. DeRonde walked only 1 batter, while striking out 8 to run her record to 11-5 on the year. Leading the way for the Indians at the plate was Aubrey Boender who went 2-4, knocking in 3 runs. Olivia Gordon went 2-4, with a double & single; Presley Blommers was 2-3 with 2 singles, Lucy Roach 2-4, 2 singles; Kaylee Johnson 1-3, single and 1 rbi; and MaKenna Schaffner 1-4 with a single.

In game 2 it was a pitcher duel between Faith DeRonde and Ella Grife. With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Maleah Walker hit a one out double to left field. The next batter, Olivia Gordon also hit a double to left field, scoring Walker with the eventual game winner for the Indians. Gordon had driven in Oskaloosa’s first run on an infield out. DeRonde would only face 4 Grinnell batters in the top of the 7th coaxing 3 of them into infield outs as she picked up her 2nd win of the night and her 12th win on the season. In game 2 , DeRonde walked 3 batters, while striking out 5. For the week, DeRonde picked up 4 wins, while pitching 23 innings and giving up only 1 run. Getting hits in game 2 for the Indians were: Maleah Walker 2-3, 2 doubles; Olivia Gordon 1-3, double & 2 rbis; Abby Braundmeier 1-3, single; and Aubrey Boender 1-2, single. With the two wins, the Indians overall record improves to 19-13 and their Little Hawkeye Conference record goes to 11-8. Next up for the Indians is a JV2/ JV1/ V tripleheader with DC-G on Monday at Jay Harms field. The first game will start at 4:00pm.

Posted by on Jul 1 2021. Filed under School Activities. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

           

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News