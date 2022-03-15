Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to announce Amy Brainard as the new Program Director

An Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

Amy is a lifelong Mahaska County resident and Oskaloosa graduate. Amy is excited to jump into her role as the Oskaloosa Main Street Director. Amy brings with her knowledge of the community, passion for teaching younger generations, organizing volunteers, and strong determination to make a positive impact on the community for future generations.

Brainardreceived her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from William Penn University. The last 17 years Amy was the coordinator of the Mahaska County 4-H program for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. During her time at the Extension, Amy has spent a lot of her time in local classrooms teaching youth about STEM and mindfulness through hands-on classroom activities. Amy has built her career on creating partnerships and working with volunteers. She is looking forward to utilizing her partnership development skills and meeting Main Street volunteers.

Amy is married to Mike and they have a son, Everett, who is a student at Oskaloosa Elementary School. During her free time, Amy enjoys attending Iowa Wild games and camping, especially at the Iowa State Fair. Amy has been attending the Iowa State Fair since she was 4 months old. They also enjoy two Boston Terriers.

Amy has attended many Main Street events throughout her life and is looking forward to coordinating those events in the future. “The Main Street Board is excited to have Amy take on the role of the Oskaloosa Main Street Director. She brings a positive, willingness to learn, and excitement to the program. With her skills and deep understanding of volunteer-driven organizations, Amy is going to do great things for our program.” says Janet Hermsen, Oskaloosa Main Street Board of Directors President.

“I am excited to make the career change and get settled into my new role,” said Amy. I look forward to getting to know the community on a different level and being a resource for the Main Street District.”