Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) Loses Lead Early in Defeat

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 10-3 loss to Pella Christian Varsity Eagles on Monday. Pella Christian Varsity Eagles scored on a triple by Corbin Westerkamp in the first inning, a groundout by Grant Kelderman in the first inning, a single by Eliot Menninga in the second inning, and a triple by Caleb Van Arendonk in the second inning.

The Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Pella Christian Varsity Eagles, giving up ten runs.

Pella Christian Varsity Eagles got on the board in the first inning. Pella Christian Varsity Eagles scored two runs when Westerkamp tripled.

Pella Christian Varsity Eagles scored three runs in the second inning. Pella Christian Varsity Eagles’s big inning was driven by a triple by Van Arendonk and a single by Menninga.

Westerkamp got the start for Pella Christian Varsity Eagles. Westerkamp went four and a third innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out seven.

Kam Criss was on the mound for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). Criss surrendered seven runs on eight hits over two and a third innings, striking out one and walking zero. Linus Morrison threw three and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Jarrod Parks led Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) with two hits in two at bats.

Pella Christian Varsity Eagles racked up 11 hits in the game. Lincoln Vander Molen, Collin Vanderwal, and Menninga all collected multiple hits for Pella Christian Varsity Eagles.