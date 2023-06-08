Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) Defeats Mt. Pleasant, 5-1

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) took home a 5-1 victory over Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) got things moving in the second inning, when an error scored one run for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity).

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) scored four runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by singles by Jarrod Parks and Wyatt Grubb and a sacrifice fly by Kam Criss.

Logan Hoskinson was credited with the victory for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing five hits and zero runs while striking out three. Caleb Cohrt threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Cohrt recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity).

Payton Walker led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Mt. Pleasant. Walker lasted four and a third innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out four. Zachary Newton threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Austen Coenen went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) in hits. Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Aiden North made the most plays with five.

Zerek Venghaus led Mt. Pleasant with two hits in four at bats.