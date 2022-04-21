Oskaloosa High School Student Council Earns Top National Award

For its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community, the Oskaloosa High School student council has been recognized as a 2022 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National of Student Council (NatStuCo). The NatStuCo program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award shows the utmost dedication a school’s students, leaders, and staff have made to making their community a better place,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “Oskaloosa High School has gone above and beyond in elevating student voice to ensure they are establishing a positive climate and culture, as well as fostering academic and social growth for all.”

To meet the requirements for the National Gold Council of Excellence Award, a student council must meet a variety of criteria. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.

Oskaloosa’s student council is 80 members strong and has the outgoing and current president of the state association. They are proud to have earned this award.