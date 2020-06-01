Oskaloosa High School Hires New Boys Basketball Coach

An Oskaloosa High School Activities Press Release

May 26, 2020

Oskaloosa High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Lenhart as the new high school head boy’s basketball coach.

Brandon brings great experience to this position. Lenhart has 18 years of college basketball coaching experience, which included 5 years at William Penn as Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach, 12 years as Head Coach at McCook Community College and most recently 1 year at Minot State as Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach.

“It’s a true honor to be named the head boys basketball coach at Oskaloosa, I am looking forward to leading the program. My family and I are very excited to be back home in Iowa and back home in Oskaloosa.” said Coach Brandon Lenhart

“Brandon brings a wealth of knowledge to Oskaloosa and boys basketball program,” said Ryan Parker, Oskaloosa Activities Director. “I am excited for Brandon and his family! He has the ability, energy and drive to continue the excellence of this program.”