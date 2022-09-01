Oskaloosa Girls Swimming At Boon Triangular

by Rachel Brown

The Osky Girls Swim Team traveled all the way to Boone last night for a triangular meet against Boone and Grinnel. The girls had a great night of swimming and competing and did their best against two schools who have teams that are double our size. Although we lost both of the duals we had a ton of top 3 finishers! Being able to place top three in competitions against larger schools is a big accomplishment and I am so proud of them! This was also a great experience to talk about the importance of working on our individual times and races!

Here are the results ( a * means season best and Bold is lifetime best)

Medley Relay: team of Bolibaugh, Snakenberg, Moorman, and Lindgren placed 3rd

200 Freestyle: Emma Adams 3rd* Kenzie Kanis 6th*

200 IM: Grace Moore 2nd*

50 Free JV: Audrey Cheney 2nd*

50 Free V: Callie Lindgren 4th* Cora Snakenberg 6th*

100 Fly: Grace Moore 3rd* Maddy Moorman 6th

100 Free JV: Callie Walters 1st* Emma Whitt 3rd*

100 Free V: Vivian Bolibaugh 4th* Callie Lindgren 5th*

500 Free: Emma Adams 4th

200 Free Relay: team of Moore, Walters, Snakenberg, Lindgren 3rd and team of Cheney, Kanis, Moorman, Whitt 6th

100 Back: Vivian Bolibaugh 2nd* Audrey Cheney 6th

100 Breast: Cora Snakenberg 1st Kenzie Kanis 6th

400 Free Relay: team of Walters, Moorman, Whitt, and Adams 4th