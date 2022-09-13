Oskaloosa Freshmen Football Tops Burlington

The Oskaloosa Freshman football team had their third game of the year against the Burlington Frosh team on Friday night and ended up winning by a score of 40-13.

The Freshman defense had a great game as they held a good Burlington Frosh offense to just 13 points on the night. They allowed 174 yards rushing but only gave up 21 yards through the air. Leading the defense in tackles was Kaiden Parker(9), Trey Parks(7), Cash Hall(6), Parker Jordan(5), Landon Romas(5), Elijah Roy(4), Max Roach(4), Seth Bishop(4), Heavon Knox(4), Omar Garcia(3), Isetyn Buchanan(3), Kayne Boender(2), Holden Braundmeier(2), Bryson Ayala(2), and Brock Beerbower(1). Heavon Knox also had a fumble recovery for the Indians.

The Freshman offense started fast scoring on the first possession and continued to move the ball all night. The O-line played a great game as Trevin Griffin, Bryson Ayala, Maddux Maxwell, Brock Beerbower, Hayden Palmer, and Trey Parks, took care of business up front as Osky had over 350 yards of offense while scoring 3 TD’s on the ground and 3 through the air. AJ Walker scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Kaiden Parker add another touchdown run. Walker, Parker, Max Roach, Kayne Boender, and Cash Hall combined for 180 yards on the ground. 4 different Indians caught passes on the night as Kaden Parker, Max Roach, Omar Garcia, and Linus Morrison combined for 11 catches and Roach had 3 of them for touchdowns. Kayne Boender was 11 for 15 on the night for 178 yards of passing and threw all 3 touchdowns.

The special teams also played really well for the Indians as Boender had a big 48-yard punt, Hall, Buchanan, Roy and Garcia all had big tackles on the kickoff team and Morrison kicked 4 PAT’s.

Next up for the Freshman Indian football team, is a home game against the Keokuk Chiefs, Friday at 4:45.