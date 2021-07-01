Oskaloosa Freshman Swept By Grinnell

by William Gormally

Oskaloosa Indians Freshman Outdone By Grinnell, 4-1

Garrett Roethler took the loss for Oskaloosa Indians Freshman. Roethler lasted three innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out three.

Trevor Willet led Oskaloosa Indians Freshman with two hits in two at bats.

Walk-Off Seals Win For Grinnell Against Oskaloosa Indians Freshman

It came down to the last play, but Oskaloosa Indians Freshman was on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Grinnell on Wednesday.

Oskaloosa Indians Freshman evened things up at three in the top of the fifth inning when Trevor Willet singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

Caden Johnson took the loss for Oskaloosa Indians Freshman. The pitcher went two innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one.

Maddux Ashman started the game for Oskaloosa Indians Freshman. Ashman allowed two hits and three runs over three and a third innings, striking out one and walking one

Willet went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Oskaloosa Indians Freshman in hits.