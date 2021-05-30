Oskaloosa Farmers Market Moves Back To Downtown

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Vendor and Farmers Market has found its way back onto the square in downtown Oskaloosa in front of the Mahaska County Courthouse.

For the past few years, it had been located under the marquee sign of Penn Central Mall.

Gene Davis was on hand Saturday, selling honey and beeswax products produced locally.

Erin Kamerick had fresh salad greens and radishes available and said that they start those early in a protected environment to provide customers with those fresh options early.

Tanya Webster and her husband were selling their fresh products, but she was here in Oskaloosa while he was at the farmers market in Fairfield.

“The garden has been busy doing its thing, and the weather will come around,” added Webster about the fresh produce she had available. “We appreciate folks coming out today.”

This year’s hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 8 to 11 am.

You can visit the market’s Facebook Page HERE to learn more and to find more information on the vendors.