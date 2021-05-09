Oskaloosa City Band Set To Perform In 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The City of Oskaloosa will once again strike up the band this summer, with the return of Thursday night concerts.

The band will again participate in the traditional Memorial Day Service and begin the summer concert series on June 3rd, 2021.

The band will be slightly smaller and socially distanced. Concerts will once again begin at 8 pm in the bandstand but will be slightly shorter initially, running to approximately 8:45 pm.