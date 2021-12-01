Oskaloosa Boys Swimming Competes At Burlington

by Rachel Brown

The Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team was in action tonight in Burlington for the first time this season. We have 4 returning swimmers this year as well as adding 8 more. With a lot of new talent on the team I was really looking forward to our first meet and they did not disappoint. The boys were able to walk away with a WIN against Keokuk, Centerville, and Burlington!!

Some of the highlights from the meet tonight were:

Our Medley Relay made up of Keygan Roberts, Cooper Rupprecht, Landon Briggs, and Aaron Scholes placed 2nd

Freshman Jackson Phillips-Sisul placed 2nd in the 200 IM

In the 50 Freestyle we placed 3rd 4th and 5th (Landon Briggs, Aaron Scholes and Oliver Smith)

In the 100 Freestyle we also placed 3rd, 4th, and 5th (Cooper Rupprecht, Oliver Smith, and Jackson Phillips-Sisul)

Senior Keygan Roberts placed 2nd in the 500 Freestyle

Our 200 Free Relays placed 2nd (Scholes, Phillips-Sisul, Rupprecht, Briggs) and 5th (Jacon Jones, Aaron Wilson, Brett Ingamells, Payton Snyder)

In the 100 backstroke Keygan Roberts placed 2nd with a lifetime best swim

in the 100 breaststroke we placed 2nd, 5th, and 6th (Rupprecht, Scholes, Wilson)

Our 400 freestyle relay placed 3rd (Roberts, Phillips Sisul, Smith, Snyder)

All of that adds up to some amazing swimming! I am so so proud of these boys and am looking forward to a great rest of the season!