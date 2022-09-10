Oskaloosa 8th Grade Volleyball Face A Tough Knoxville Team

Oskaloosa 8th graders were in action last night against a tough Knoxville Panther team.

A team girls went 2-3 with game scores of: 12-15, 15-7, 15-5, 9-15, 10-15. Cylee Smith led our offense with 8 kills, Jenna Harbour with 5, Cadence Grubb with 3, Haylee Parker with 2, and Ireland McGraw and Hannah VanArkel with one each. Haylee had 15 assists. Jenna and Celli Pilcher each had 5 digs. Ireland and Cadence each served up 4 aces, Hannah had 3, and Jenna and Cylee each had 1. Ireland had 2 blocks, Cadence had 1.

On the B team, Kyleigh Carmer had 4 kills, Leah Lorentzen, Aleigha Sheets, and Emily Medina each had two. Leah had 5 aces, Kenna Grubb had 4, Kennedi Wright and Carly Hammond each had 2. They went 2-3 with game scores of 11-15, 15-12, 8-15, 16-14, 11-15.

The C team won the first game 15-12 but then dropped the next five by scores of 7-15, 8-15, 3-15, 7-15, and 4-15. Top performers were Brooklyn Coenen, who served 80% and had four aces, Katelynn Watts, who had two aces and a kill, Destiny Harrison, who had two aces and a kill, and Emma Rowley and Nova Plate, who each had an ace and a kill.

A and B teams play at home against Pella Christian on Monday at 4:30.

It was good to be able to watch our girls compete! We see some things we need to work on in practice, and we’re excited to follow their improvement throughout the season.

Coach Gingerich and Coach Gritters