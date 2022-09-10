Oskaloosa 8th Grade Football Finds Trouble

by Travis Miller

The Oskaloosa 8th grade football team traveled to Ottumwa Thursday night for their 1st game of the season. The game did not go very well for the 8th graders as we could not tackle Ottumwa’s talented running back and the Indian offense turned the ball over too many times. The 8th graders ended up getting beat 45-6. Oskaloosa’s only touchdown came on a Tyler Edgar run from 40 yards out. The 8th graders will play again September 20th at Grinnell with kickoff scheduled for 4:30.