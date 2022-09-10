Oskaloosa 7th Grade Tackles Ottumwa

by Brandon Lenhart

Oskaloosa 7th grade was in action on Tuesday at Old Community Stadium tonight, hosting the Bulldogs from Ottumwa.

Oskaloosa came out the gates clicking on all cylinders. Oskaloosa would dominate both sides of the football vs Ottumwa tonight.

Oskaloosa’s offense would score 22 points in the 1st half. Oskaloosa would score one more touchdown in the 2nd half giving the Indians 28 points on the night. Touchdowns were scored by Baylen Brink on a dive play, Cole Fawcett on a run , Iwan Buchanan on a run, and Andrew Hersom on a pass play. Jacob Mitrisin would score a 2 point conversion on a pass from Cole Fawcett. Our offensive line was phenomenal for their 1st night in action and is a big reason we had some success gaining positive yards and scoring the points we did. Many guys were called on tonight and they produced.

The Osky defense showed a lot of pride and were very physical, especially on the defensive line. We were able to win the line of scrimmage most of the evening and not allow many yards for the Bulldogs of Ottumwa. Many guys stepped up individually but our team effort was second to none. We played disciplined physical football and held Ottumwa scoreless the entire night.

Oskaloosa Indians 28

Ottumwa Bulldogs 0

Oskaloosa is 1-0 on. the season and will play at home on Tuesday, September 20th vs Grinnell at Old Community Stadium.