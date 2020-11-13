OPD Reminds Drives To Travel Safely Over Thanksgiving

Click It or Ticket

Thanksgiving is the time of year where we are excited to travel to be with family and friends. Travel may look a little different this year but remembering to use your seatbelt shouldn’t. If you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives.

Face the Facts

• The national seat belt use rate in 2019 was 90.7 percent, which is good—but we can do better. The other 9.3 percent still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives.

• Unbelted rear passengers are 2.7 times more likely to be killed than belted rear passengers.

• Men make up the majority of those killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes. In 2018, 65 percent of the 22,697 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed were men. Men also wear their seat belts at a lower rate than women do—52 percent of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 39 percent of women killed in crashes.

• Iowa has a seat belt usage rate of 95.2 percent. Great Job Iowa but let’s get to 100 percent.

This annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort that runs from November 16-29, 2020. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep people safe, the national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with this busy travel season.

The simple click of a seat belt can limit injury or save your life during a crash. Click It or Ticket Day or Night.

Be Safe, Buckle Up Every Trip Every Time and have a Happy Thanksgiving.