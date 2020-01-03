One Injured In Business Fire

An Oskaloosa Fire Department Press Release

At approximately 10:46 am on Tuesday, December 31 the Oskaloosa Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 801 High Ave West, B and H Automotive. Fire Department personnel were on scene within 3 minutes of notification. A car that was being repaired had started on fire near the fuel tank. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and prevented major damage to the building. One person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation. Paramedics from Mahaska Health Partnership transported the victim to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. The Fire Department remained on scene for a little over an hour in order to ensure no further damage. OFD was assisted by Oskaloosa Police Department, Mahaska Health Partnership, Mahaska County EMA, and Mahaska County 911 Center.