On a Picture-Perfect Saturday, Art on the Square was held in Downtown Oskaloosa!

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – On this past picture-perfect Saturday, Art on the Square returned for its 54th year. Festivities included over 30 artist booths, an Emerging Artist area for first-time participants, live local musicians from Muse Music Store, a Coloring Wall, a StoryWalk™ and kids’ activities thanks to ISU Extension and Outreach of Mahaska County. Surrounding the Square, 42 windows in the Main Street district were also painted by local artists and creatives as part of the “Art from your Heart” Window Art Walk to beautify downtown and celebrate Art on the Square. Some organizations and downtown businesses offered Creative Stations, including The Lions Club with spin art, Book Vault & United Way provided a station to create a bookmark and The Write Club encouraged visitors to create their own book. Special guest Jennifer Drinkwater and The What’s Good Project: Oskaloosa – visited Oskaloosa where her art will be on display at the Oskaloosa Art Center until July 20. A dedication and ribbon cutting was held at the Trolley Stop Alley which is open for everyone to enjoy all summer long. Order your favorite meal or picnic lunch, bring your friends and enjoy the Trolley Stop Alley. Oskaloosa was the place to be for arts & culture on June 10.

As in past, Art on the Square judges were sent out to select award-winning artwork. The judges this year, Kathy Hoksbergen and Jennifer Drinkwater, visited every booth and talked with artists to decide on four Best of Show, four Honorable Mentions, and one Emerging Artist of the Year. After much deliberation, the judges selected the following artists to receive the awards:

· Best of Show, 1st Place, Two Dimensional: Laura Larabee (Monticello, IA) for Oil Painting “School Piano”

· Best of Show, 1st Place, Three Dimensional: Dan Kemp (Ames, IA) for Bells Wind Chimes

· Best of Show, 2nd Place, Two Dimensional: Chris Abigt (Ottumwa, IA) for Oil Painting “Pause & Reflect”

· Best of Show, 2nd Place: Three Dimensional: Michael Tygart (Sigourney, IA) for Woodworking ornaments

· Best of Show, Emerging Artist: Ava Westercamp (Beacon, IA) for Watercolor Painting

· Honorable Mentions: Meg Prange (Russell, IA) for Hand appliqued Children’s Hospital Piece, Megan Hammer (Urbandale, IA) 2-D felted artwork, Joshua Steele (Des Moines, IA) Photography, Doug Adams (Fairfield, IA) Twisted Tree Sculptures

Every one of the 33 artists who participated in Art on the Square exhibited talent and beautiful art. While many of the artists were locals living near Oskaloosa, others traveled from around Iowa as well as Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. A wide range of artwork filled the booths around the Square, from oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings to pottery and ceramics, photography, wire sculptures, fiber arts, fine woodworking, jewelry, and more.

This year was a great success, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the sponsors and volunteers who helped make it happen, the artists who brought their talent to downtown Oskaloosa, and the community members who attended to support art and artists. On behalf of Oskaloosa Main Street and the Art on the Square committee, thank you! For more information about Art on the Square, contact Oskaloosa Main Street at chamber@mahaskachamber.org or

641-672-2591.