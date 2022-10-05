OMS 8th Grade Football Falls To Newton

by Travis Miller

The Oskaloosa 8th grade football team played at home last night vs Newton. The Indians fell to Newton by a score of 0-34. The 8th grade A team is now 0-4 on the season and will play Tuesday at home vs Knoxville. The B team lost by a score of 8-14 last night and their record is now 0-2-1 on the season. Will Steen scored the touchdown in the B game on a long run and Courtland Metier punched in the 2-point conversion.