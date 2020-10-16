OMS 7th Grade Volleyball Finishes Season

by Jodi Steinlage

The 7th Grade Volleyball team finished up their season with 2 matches this week. They were at home against Pella and on the road for the final match against Knoxville.

The A team would split the two matches with a loss against Pella and coming back for a final win against the Panthers. The Pella scores were 21-19, 7-21 and 8-15. The girls were led by Loghan Edgar with 3 aces followed by Sadie Blommers, Vivian Boilbaugh and Leah Cohrt with 1 each. Boilbaugh also had a kill.

They would turn things around against Knoxville and take 2 out of 3 with scores of 3-15, 15-4 and 15-7. The team was led by Leah Cohrt with 6 aces followed by Vivian Boilbaugh with 4 along with 1 kill and Loghan Edgar with 2.

The B team would battle hard against the Dutch, but would fall with scores of 13-21, 16-21 and 11-15. The team was led by Taylor Fujiyama with 3 aces and 2 kills followed by Leah Cohrt, Kobie Criss with 2 each and Sadie Blommers and Kailynn Kicks with 1 each.

The B team would also bounce back with a win over the Panthers with scores of 15-13, 15-11 and 9-15. The team was led by Kailynn Hicks with 3 aces followed by Taylor Fujiyama, Taylor Roorda, Tian Allman and Vivian Boilbaugh with 1 each.

The C team would split with the Dutch (having been swept by them earlier in the season) with scores of 13-15, 14-16, 13-15, 15-13, 15-4, 15-10. They would follow up with a loss against the Panthers, but winning a set against them with scores of 12-15, 10-15, 12-15, 12-15 and 16-14.

We are so proud of the girls and how they handled this season. There was a lot of uncertainty and changes, but they took it in stride. We loved watching them improve every day and can’t wait to see what their future holds as Osky Indians.

