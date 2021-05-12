OHS Softball Field To Be Named After Current Head Coach

Oskaloosa Activities Department would like to announce the naming of the Oskaloosa Softball Field after Oskaloosa High School Softball Coach Jay Harms.Coach Harms has coached and influenced thousands of students and athletes during his time at Oskaloosa High School.

A few highlights to Jay’s coaching career:

-Has coached softball for 44 years (Charter Oak-Ute& Oskaloosa).

-Has coached softball at Oskaloosa High School for36 years.

-Inducted to Iowa Softball Hall of Fame in 2009.

-National Softball Coach of the Year Finalist in 2013.

-State Champion in 2016.

-State Appearances: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019

-Class 4A Coach of the Year in 2016.

-Conference Champions: 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995,1996, 2008, 2012, 2016

-Regional Champions: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019

-25th coach in Iowa High School Softball history to achieve 900 wins.

-8th in active head coaching wins.

-Currently has 910 wins and counting…

Oskaloosa Activities Department would like to announce that our softball field will be named, Jay Harms Field.

We will hold a ceremony for this renaming of our softball field on May 27th vs Washington before the first varsity game of the doubleheader. We would like to invite former players, former coaches, current & former administrators, current & former teachers and the community to be involved in this ceremony. Watch for plans as we get closer!!!