OHS Golfers Finish In Top Half Of Co-Ed Golf Tourney

by Bret Foster

Amelia and Johnathon played in the State Co-Ed Golf Tourney against the big schools of Iowa at Veenker Memorial GC. They finished at +15 88. They finished in a tied for 18th out of 50 teams! They really had their short games working today! Very proud of these 2 and I think they had a lot of fun competing!