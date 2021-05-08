OHS Girls Soccer Takes On Indianola

The girls’ soccer team was in action last night against Indianola. The girls would play one of their best halves of the season in the 1st half, but a penalty called in the box against the Indians would result in a 1-0 deficit going into halftime.

“We were really pleased with how the girls came out and battled. We had opportunities, but weren’t able to finish any of them. Defensively, the girls did a really good job of playing together and keeping their attacks to a minimum.”

The 2nd half would find the girls run out of gas and give up 3 goals for a final score of 4-0. They continued to play hard, but having a small team with limited subs ultimately did us in last night as they were able to be subbing in fresh legs that were hard to keep up with towards the end of the game. The girls know we are short handed, but they never gave up. This is one thing that we love about this team, they never give up and give it their all until the final whistle.

The girls are off the rest of the week before a gauntlet of a week next week with 3 games in 4 days. There are several home games left with next Thursday being Senior Day against South Tama. Game time is 5:30.