NO. 2 WARRIORS DROP THRILLER TO NO. 18 WEST PLAINS

Hillsboro, MO – No. 2 Indian Hills Volleyball saw its 19-match winning streak snapped on Friday afternoon as the Warriors fell in a five-set thriller to No. 18 Missouri State-West Plains University. The Warriors fall to 26-2 on the year after dropping the opening match of the annual Iowa-Missouri Challenge.

The loss is just the second of the year for the Warriors, and first since August 27. Indian Hills dropped the opening two sets 25-20 and 25-13 to the Grizzlies, ranked 18th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball poll. The Warriors stormed back to take the next two sets, 25-18, 25-19 before MSU-WP outlasted Indian Hills 15-9 in the final frame.

The Warriors are now 7-2 vs. nationally ranked opponents, and 12-2 vs. teams that have appeared in the national rankings at some point throughout the year. Indian Hills suffered its first five-set loss of the year in seven matches.

The 19-match winning streak is the third-longest streak in school history, only behind 2016’s 27-match streak and 2004’s 23-match streak.

Freshman Kinga Michalska (Szówsko, Poland/ZSSCHiO) recorded a career-high 19 kills to lead the Warriors. Michalska’s biggest frame of the night came in the fourth set with six kills with just one error to help the Warriors force a fifth and deciding set. Michalska added a pair of kills in the fifth set, but the Warriors fell short against the Grizzlies.

Sophomore Jenna Vallée (Pornichet, France/Lycee Aristide Briand) added nine kills and a season-high 18 digs for the Warriors. Sasha Vidal (Asunción, Paraguay/Trinity School) tallied a career-high four service aces and added 20 digs.

Sophomore Hennesys Lalane (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Luis Munox Rivera) surpassed the 1,000-assist mark for the second-time in her career after recording 48 assists in the match, tied for her third-most of the year. Lalane also posted a season-high 21 digs to lead the defensive charge for Indian Hills.

The Warriors wrap up play at the Iowa-Missouri Challenge, hosted by Jefferson College (MO) on Saturday with a pair of matches. Indian Hills will take on No. 16 Mineral Area College (MO) at 1:00 PM before its final match against Jefferson at 7:00 PM.

Posted by on Oct 1 2022. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News