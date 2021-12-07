NM Wrestlers Sweeps Quad

BELLE PLAINE – Four North Mahaska wrestlers went 3-0 on the mat at Belle Plaine Dec. 2. Paul DeJong at 126 pounds earned three pins on his way to victory. Trace Goemaat at 285, Joel DeJong at 106, and Matt German at 113 also went undefeated.

Five other Warhawks finished 2-1 on the night. North Mahaska took advantage of 11 pins and 11 forfeits to secure the sweep.

They won the match with Belle Plaine based on criteria. The two teams battled hard and ended the match in a tie. North Mahaska had only one weight class forfeit while Belle Plaine had two.

North Mahaska 60, Colfax-Mingo 24

170: Austin Lane (CM) over Jacob Beyer (NM) (Fall 0:56)

182: Kayden Stout (NM) over Katie Schlosser (CM) (Fall 5:21)

195: Jakob Clark (NM) over (CM) (For.)

220: Shane Aikin (CM) over Ashton Meland (NM) (Fall 3:20)

285: Trace Goemaat (NM) over Gaven Slycord (CM) (Fall 1:12)

106: Joel DeJong (NM) over Lily Webster (CM) (Fall 2:34)

113: Matt German (NM) over (CM) (For.)

120: Danica Linn (CM) over (NM) (For.)

126: Paul DeJong (NM) over Mariah Webster (CM) (Fall 1:50)

132: Hunter Wernli (NM) over Kylie Doty (CM) (Fall 4:49)

138: Peter J Stout (NM) over Kirsten Frier (CM) (Fall 0:42)

145: John McGill (CM) over Michael DeJong (NM) (Fall 5:20)

152: Wyatt Van Weelden (NM) over Melany Vry (CM) (Fall 1:34)

160: Austin McMahan (NM) over (CM) (For.)

North Mahaska 46, Lynnville-Sully 29

182: Kayden Stout (NM) over (LS) (For.)

195: Jakob Clark (NM) over (LS) (For.)

220: Miles Mintle (LS) over Ashton Meland (NM) (Fall 1:53)

285: Trace Goemaat (NM) over (LS) (For.)

106: Joel DeJong (NM) over (LS) (For.)

113: Matt German (NM) over (LS) (For.)

120: Double Forfeit

126: Paul DeJong (NM) over Skyler Stoll (LS) (MD 12-3)

132: Caleb Rea (LS) over Hunter Wernli (NM) (Fall 2:21)

138: Terran Gosselink (LS) over Peter J Stout (NM) (Fall 3:35)

145: Michael DeJong (NM) over (LS) (For.)

152: Maxwell Mintle (LS) over Wyatt Van Weelden (NM) (TF 15-0 4:16)

160: Austin McMahan (NM) over (LS) (For.)

170: Malcolm Hay (LS) over Jacob Beyer (NM) (Fall 1:12)

North Mahaska 41, Belle Plaine 40

195: Chase Wickwire (BP) over Jakob Clark (NM) (Fall 1:02)

220: Ashton Meland (NM) over (BP) (For.)

285: Trace Goemaat (NM) over (BP) (For.)

106: Joel DeJong (NM) over Jackson Weeda (BP) (Fall 1:16)

113: Matt German (NM) over Evan Grieder (BP) (Fall 0:52)

120: Joe Randall (BP) over (NM) (For.)

126: Paul DeJong (NM) over Brayden Peterson (BP) (Fall 0:44)

132: Hunter Wernli (NM) over Peyton Weeda (BP) (Fall 0:31)

138: Ethan Argo (BP) over Peter J Stout (NM) (Fall 0:27)

145: Michael DeJong (NM) over Andrew Argo (BP) (MD 12-1)

152: Ethan Hamilton (BP) over Wyatt Van Weelden (NM) (MD 12-2)

160: Connor Timm (BP) over Austin McMahan (NM) (Fall 0:42)

170: Gavin Ward (BP) over Jacob Beyer (NM) (Fall 0:38)

182: Mason Ward (BP) over Kayden Stout (NM) (Fall 0:53) (NM tie 1.0)