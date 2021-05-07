NM Track Teams Fifth at Newton

NEWTON ­– North Mahaska’s track teams traveled to Newton Thursday for a tune-up meet prior to next week’s state qualifier. Host Newton won both boys and girls. The boys won with 207 points and the girls tallied 206. Grant Smith and Addie Schilling powered NM to fifth place. The boys scored 77 and the girls 75.

North Mahaska boys picked up a win in the 400-meter relay and scored three silver place finishes. Smith ran the second leg of the winning relay after Dylan Klinker led off.

Matthew Goemaat and Sean Knockel finished the run in 45.75 seconds. Klinker picked up second in the 100 meters in 11.69. Smith picked up eight more points in earning second in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet.

North Mahaska’s other runner-up spot came in the final race of the night, the 1,600-meter relay. The team of Smith, Goemaat, Anthony Goemaat, and Knockel finished in 3:41.01. The Warhawks picked up one double score event when Lane Harmon and Brayden Veiseth ran fourth and seventh in the 1,600 meters. Harmon clocked a time of 5:13.65 while Veiseth finished in 5:21.71.

On the girl’s side, Addie Schilling tallied 19.25 points for North Mahaska. Schilling won the high jump with a leap of 4-8. She also anchored the second-place 1,600-meter relay in 4:41.57. Carlie Scholtus, Lexie Van Utrecht and Kaia Munger ran the opening three legs.

Zoe Deucore and Maddie McKay picked up fourth and fifth in the 100 hurdles. Deucore ran a 17.76 while McKay finished in 17.91.

The meet was a good tune-up meet with competition from Class 2A and 3A in attendance. Both teams have one more shot before heading to the district meet in Belle Plaine on Thursday, May 13. They will travel to Montezuma Tuesday for the final regular-season meet.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Newton 207, 2. Lynnville-Sully 128, 3. Pleasantville 124; 5. North Mahaska 77, 6. Southeast Warren 69, 7. Twin Cedars 8.

Girls: 1. Newton 206, 2. Colfax-Mingo 137.33, 3. Lynnville-Sully 115.66, 4. Pleasantville 92, 5. North Mahaska 75, 6. Twin Cedars 40, Southeast Warren 22.