NM Teams Split at Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE – North Mahaska’s softball team rolled past the Plainsmen in three innings 17-1 while the baseball team lost a tough one 7-4. The games ended a busy week and began a much needed rest.

North Mahaska girls tallied three runs in the first inning then exploded for eight in the top of the second and six in the third. Belle Plaine scored a single run in the bottom of the third but could not do any more damage.

Sophomore Regan Grewe drilled her sixth homerun of the season and added a double to drive in four runs. Freshman Aly Steil ripped three singles to also drove in four runs. Kylie Van Weelden hit a single and a double to bring in three runs.

Grewe tossed just 38 pitches to earn the win from the circle. She gave up four hits and struck out one.

On the baseball diamond, seniors Nash Smith and Ben Johannes each hit a home run. For Smith, it was his fourth of the week. His brought in two runs while Johannes’ was a solo shot. North Mahaska was limited to five hits in the game.

The defense took its knocks committing five errors in the contest. BP collected nine hits, all singles. Smith took the loss allowing five run son three hits, two walks and a hit batsman. He struck out four.

North Mahaska teams will return to action Monday when they host English Valleys.