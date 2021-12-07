NM Takes Second at Pekin

PACKWOOD – North Mahaska participated in its third wrestling meet in as many days Saturday and tied Davis County for the runnerup spot with 118 points. The Warhawks crowned one champion along with three seconds and a third.

Trace Goemaat remained unbeaten on the season in taking the top spot at 285 pounds. Matt German, Paul DeJong and Wyatt VanWeelden took the runnerup spots on the podium. Austin McMahan was the lone bronze winner. Fourth place spots went to Joel DeJong, Michael DeJong, Jakob Clark and Ashton Meland.