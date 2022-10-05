NM Runners Compete at Hillcrest

KALONA – North Mahaska took their talented cross country runners to Kalona Tuesday to compete in a loaded field at a meet hosted by Hillcrest Academy. The 14th ranked Warhawk boys placed sixth with 135 points. Pella dominated the meet placing all five runners in the top 10 in both races.

Brayden Veiseth was 14th to lead the boys in 18 minutes 14.89 seconds. Pella’s Chase Lancer won in 16:31.44. Asher DeBoef came in at 20th for NM in 18:43.33 and Nate Samson was 22nd in 18:46.16. Ben Yang and Andy Knockel placed 39th and 40th respectively. Yang posted a time of 20:28.98 while Knockel’s was 20:30.66. Clay Thompson was 45th in 22:00.92.

Larry Mohr ran in the JV race taking 62nd in 28.53.81.

In varsity girls, Aly Steil was 18th in 22:31.66. Vanessa Murphy ran 55th in 35:22.01. Pella’s Marissa Ferebee won in 19:56.35.

Aly Mohr was the lone junior high girl competing for NM. She was 31st in 17:27.04. Maddox Wynja was 17th in the boy’s race in 12:52.17 and Cain Grandia was 56th in 15:57.0.