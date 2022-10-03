NM Outrun by Wildcats

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – North Mahaska’s football team found the going tough Friday facing undefeated Columbus in Class A district play. Columbus used a powerful running game to capture a 71-14 victory.

Columbus rolled up 429 yards on the ground but had just three yards through the air. However, that 3-yard pass resulted in a touchdown. Kaden Amigon rushed eight times for 270 yards and five TDs to lead the Wildcats. Riley Kaalberg also ran a North Mahaska kickoff back 73 yards for another score.

Columbus (6-0) led 43-0 at halftime. North Mahaska (1-5) added two touchdowns in the second half but could not catch the Wildcats. O other stats were available at press time.

North Mahaska will host Wayne Community (0-6) of Corydon Friday for homecoming and senior night. They will close out the season Oct. 14 at Madrid.