NM Girls Soar Past Eagles

KEOTA – North Mahaska rebounded from a pair weekend losses at the Oskaloosa Tournament, to post a 15-2 victory at Keota on Monday. They lost to Newton 8-0 and Oskaloosa 10-1 at the tourney.

North Mahaska, 5-4 overall, pounded out eight hits and took advantage of 10 issued walks and four hit batters to score the win. The Warhawks were also 17-for-17 stealing bases. Kayla Readshaw swiped four bases and Olivia Ridgeway took three. Four others stole two each.

Ridgeway hit a single and double with an RBI to lead the way. Madeline Doonan drove in three with a single. Regan Grewe and Jalayna Shipley each hit a single and drove in two runs. Kaylia Shipman, And Aly Steil also singled.

Ridgeway helped herself from the pitching circle allowing two runs on three hits, three walks and a strikeout.

In the contest against Newton, NM was limited to four hits. Doonan hit two singles while Ridgeway hit one and Cali Sampson doubled. Grewe took the loss going 3 2/3 innings. She allowed seven runs on 10 hits, walked two, hit a batter and struck out one. Jocelyn Pinkerton tossed 2 1/3 allowing a run on four hits, a walk and strikeout.

Oskaloosa limited the Warhawks to three singles, two of them by Ridgeway. Kylie Van Weelden hit the other. Ridgeway took the loss. She threw 2 2/3 innings allowing eight runs on five hits, a walk, four hit batsmen and two strikeouts. Grewe threw the final 3 1/3 innings yielding two runs on two hits, a hit batsman and two strikeouts.

North Mahaska is scheduled to host Tri-County Wednesday and Iowa Valley on Thursday.

Posted by on Jun 7 2023. Filed under School Activities.

