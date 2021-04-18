NM Girls Sixth at Rocket Relays

EDDYVILLE – North Mahaska competed against five Class 2A and 3A teams at the Rocket Relays in Eddyville April 15 and placed sixth in the seven-team meet. North Polk won the meet with 138 points to beat second place Fairfield with 119. Host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont scored 62 and NM finished with 28.

North Mahaska’s highest finishes came in the high jump, 800 meters and shuttle hurdle relay. Addie Schilling scored second place in both the high jump with a leap of 4-feet 8-inches, and the 800 in 2 minutes 40.9 seconds. The relay team of Zoe Deucore, Jaylana Shipley, Kaitlyn Van Donselaar and Maddie McKay ran second in 1:18.79.

North Mahaska picked up a fourth place in the 3,200-meter relay in 12:03.58 with Schilling, Carlie Scholtus, Shipley and Jessica Castaneda. Deucore, McKay, Lexie Van Utrecht and Scholtus ran fifth in the distance medley in 5:09.17 and scored another fifth when McKay leapt 14-4 in the long jump. Castaneda, Van Utrecht, Scholtus and Schilling ran fifth in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:49.44.

The Warhawks added four sixth place finishes in the 400 meters with Van Utrecht (1:10.04), 100 hurdles with McKay (17.96), 400 relay with Deucore, Van Donselaar, Shipley and Kaia Munger (1:57), and in the sprint medley.