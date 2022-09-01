NM Falls in Three at New London

NEW LONDON – North Mahaska took its volleyball team on the road Tuesday to take on Southeast Iowa Superconference power New London. The host Tigers held off North Mahaska to win 25-19, 25-15 and 25-19.

North Mahaska’s youthfulness could not overcome the upper class experience of New London. Sophomores Breckyn Schilling and Sydney Andersen who recorded nine and six kills for North Mahaska. Freshman Abby Van Weelden and Schilling each recorded two blocks. New London was led by senior Natalie Burden who had 15 kills. Junior Sophie Malott scored nine. Senior Emma Nye recorded four aces.

Sophomore Libby Hargis, Andersen and senior Libby Groom each scored a service ace as the Warhawks went 49-for-55 from the line.

North Mahaska host Moravia Thursday.