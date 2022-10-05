NM Clips Eagles in Three

KEOTA – North Mahaska took to the road for its final regular season volleyball match and ruined Keota’s senior night winning 25-14, 25-16, 25-13. The Warhawks finished the South Iowa Cedar League season 8-1 and will host a pool play round on Monday, Oct. 10.

North Mahaska, 18-7, used 29 kills and 10 service aces in the match. It was another big night for the Warhawk sophomores. Regan Grewe had 10 kills and four aces. Breckyn Schilling and Sydney Andersen each recorded five kills. Schilling earned the team’s two blocks.

Senior Caitlyn Sanders and sophomore Libby Hargis each doled out 10 assists. Senior Jalayna Shipley had 14 digs while Andersen added 10. Senior Libby Groom was credited with two service aces.

Keota falls to 3-13 overall and winless in league play.