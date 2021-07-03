NM Boys Down EV on Senior Night

by RD Keep

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska celebrated its five seniors following its South Iowa Cedar League baseball contest with English Valleys Thursday. It was a fitting tribute as those five accounted for eight of North Mahaska’s 13 scored runs in a 13-3 victory.

North Mahaska hit the ball hard but held just a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning when the wheels fell off the English Valleys wagon. Twelve Warhawks came to the plate as they scored eight runs on six hits and two errors to gain an 11-1 lead.

It appeared NM would end the game in the next frame, but the Bears rallied with two out to score twice. In the top of the sixth an error, single, walk and a single ended the game.

Senior Dylan Klinker singled to drive in fellow senior Grant Smith with the winning run. Senior Blake Readshaw scored twice in the contest including after being hit on the first pitch of the game. Klinker scored once while hitting two singles. Senior Ty Kelderman scored twice, hit three singles and drove in a run. Senior Matthew Goemaat singled twice and scored once with an RBI.

Dodge Duke had a solid night on the mound with 10 strikeouts and a walk while scattering six hits. He gave up only two hits in an inning once.

If there was a downside to the North Mahaska performance it was leaving seven on base but with the kind of offensive and defensive effort put forth by his Warhawks, coach Kevin Kelderman was not worried.

North Mahaska (16-5) was able to take advantage of seven EV errors and aggressive baserunning. EV pitcher Kaden Hall took the loss, He threw four innings allowing 11 runs on nine hits, a walk and hit batsman. He struck out two. Luke Moore tossed the final one and a third innings. He walked two and gave up two hits.

Ty Moore led English Valleys (5-13) in hitting with three singles. Braden Mikesell hit two singles with an RBI.

North Mahaska closes out the SICL season with a contest against HLV July 2. They play two nonconference games, Monday at Cardinal and Tuesday at Melcher-Dallas. North Mahaska and Melcher-Dallas will meet again at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 in the opening round of the Class 1A District 8 tournament. That game will be played at Lynnville-Sully.