NJCAA National Rankings Include Week 1 Lacrosse, Third Week Baseball and Softball Polls

Charlotte, NC – The NJCAA National Office released the third installment of rankings for the regular season, including Division I and II softball and all three divisions of baseball. Men’s and women’s regular season lacrosse rankings returned on Monday with the first week’s official rollout.

Below is a summary of the rankings from Monday’s announcement:

DI Baseball | There were no changes to the top-five of the NJCAA DI Baseball poll. Walters State (AL) held strong at No. 1 and Eastern Oklahoma remained undefeated, improving to No. 12. Georgia Highlands was voted No. 14 and Indian River State College No. 15 this week.

DII Baseball | In the NJCAA DII Baseball poll, LSU-Eunice claimed the No. 1 spot once again and Madison (WI) earned a spot at No. 2. Delaware Tech made a large leap into the top-three this week and Paradise Valley (AZ) joined the top-20.

DIII Baseball | The NJCAA DIII Baseball poll displayed the same top-four teams as last week, with RCSJ-Gloucester (NJ) in the No. 1 seat. St. Cloud Tech (MN) improved to No. 5 after a 3-1 start with Herkimer (NY) right behind at No. 6.

Men’s Lacrosse | The NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse poll voted Nassau (NY) as the No. 1 overall team, followed by CCBC Essex (MD) and Howard (MD). Onondaga (NY) also improved early in the season to take the No. 4 overall spot followed by Harford (MD).

Women’s Lacrosse | The NJCAA Women’s Lacrosse poll saw no changes to the latest lineup, with Harford (MD) at the helm. Anne Arundel (MD) earned the first victory among the top-five improving to 1-0 on the season, remaining at No. 3.

DI Softball | The top-five of the NJCAA DI Softball poll remained the same this week with Florida SouthWestern leading the way. McLennan (TX) tallied six wins on the week to climb to spots to the poll, earning No. 8. Eastern Arizona locked in the No. 20 place on the list, led by No. 19 Paris (TX).

DII Softball | Des Moines Area (IA) and Phoenix (AZ) tied for first in the NJCAA DII Softball poll. Copiah-Lincoln (MS) and Jones (MS) climbed further within the top five, taking No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Pasco-Hernando (FL) slid two spots up to No. 14.

Week 4 polls for DI, DII, and DIII baseball, as well as DI and DII softball will return on Monday, March 21. DIII softball regular season polls will return on Monday, April 4. Week 2 men’s and women’s lacrosse regular season rankings will be released on Monday, March 21.