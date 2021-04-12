Newby Sets New 200 Record

Des Moines–Shaniah Newby (So., Twentynine Palms, Calif., Nursing) is making her way through the record books, adding her name to another line after a big showing at the Grand View Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Newby was a two-time winner, highlighted by taking the 200-meter dash in a school-record time of 25.27 seconds. Her performance snaps a 36-year-old record of 25.60 by Deshay Addison from 1985. She now owns the 200 mark in both indoor and outdoor.

The sophomore also claimed the 100-meter dash crown in 12.36 seconds.

Abigaille Batu-Tiako (So., Plattsburgh, N.Y.) had a big outing in the horizontal jumps, matching Newby with a gold in the triple jump at 34-4.25. The sophomore was also a silver placer in the long jump at 16-10.75.

Newby was followed in the 100 by Danisha Washington (Jr., Peoria, Ill.) (13.09) and Alexandra Rose (Fr., Quincy, Ill.) (13.25), who were fifth and ninth, respectively. Rose had a solid showing in the 200 as well, taking eighth in 27.82, while Ashley Omoregie (Jr., Old Bridge, N.J., Biology) was sixth in 27.35 seconds.

Katherine Hunter (Jr., Bloomfield, Iowa) walked off with a pair of runner-up finishes in the hurdles with a 100-meter time of 16.25 seconds and a 400-meter time of 1:09.59.

Raven Williams (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev.) earned bronze in the 400-meter dash (1:02.91), while Kyleigh Guthridge (So., Bondurant, Iowa, General Accounting) was fifth in the high jump at 4-8.75. A sixth-place finish came via Michaela Kmiec (So., Centerville, Texas, Exercise Science) in the 800-meter run (2:36.59).

The 4×100-meter relay squad earned second place in 51.43 seconds, while Deriana Bryant (So., Woodlynne, N.J.) was WPU’s best thrower. The sophomore was 11th in the discus (113-2) and 12th in the shot put (34-7.5).

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Friday (April 16) to host the William Penn Invitational.