Nebraska Wesleyan outlasts Central men’s basketball team

PELLA—A gritty defensive effort put the Central College men’s basketball team within striking distance before Nebraska Wesleyan pulled away with a 67-58 decision in the American Rivers Conference opener for both clubs Wednesday.

The Dutch (3-5 overall, 0-1 conference) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, betrayed again by their shooting touch as they connected on just 28.6% from the floor. Down 28-18 at the break, Central still trailed by 38-27 with 13:28 remaining. Six times the Dutch climbed within four points, the last at 57-53 with 3:30 left. Nebraska Wesleyan (5-2 overall, 1-0 conference) reasserted command the rest of the way.

Central actually outshot Nebraska Wesleyan 38.6% to 36.9% and held a 43-42 rebounding edge. Both teams had ball security issues as well as Central had 19 turnovers to 18 for the Prairie Wolves.

“It’s probably the best defensive game we’ve ever played against Nebraska Wesleyan,” coach Craig Douma said. “Outside of about a 5-minute stretch in the first half, we really locked them down.”

But the Dutch had to look no farther than the free throw line for the difference as they knocked down just 11 of 23 tries (47.8%).

“If we make free throws, including a lot of front ends of one-and-ones, we win this game,” Douma said. “We shoot them well in practice and we had a few games where we shot them well but now in the last couple of games we’ve kind of slid back.”

Central was also hampered by foul trouble as post players Joshua Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) and Caden Mauck (senior, Kansas City, Mo., Blue Springs South HS) were each limited to less than 22 minutes of action. But others stepped up.

“I was proud of how well the bench played tonight,” Douma said. “It was fun to see Nolan Brand (sophomore, Mount Vernon) come in and do what he did. He’s a hard-nosed, tough player. He’s going to outwork everybody.”

Forward Sam Beatty (junior, Mount Pleasant) had 13 points and six rebounds for Central while Mauck and Van Gorp each added 10. Van Gorp also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Saturday brings another challenge as the Dutch travel to the University of Dubuque to meet the preseason conference favorites. The Spartans are 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.after toppling Buena Vista at Storm Lake Wednesday 66-51.