Myrtle Marie Molyneux

June 10, 1935 – April 10, 2021

What Cheer, Iowa | Age 85

Myrtle Molyneux, 85, of What Cheer, Iowa passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her What Cheer home. Myrtle Marie Molyneux was born on June 10, 1935 to Denzil Edward and Marie Magdalene Van Donslaar Condra in Knoxville, Iowa.

Myrtle attended several schools in the Knoxville area while growing up. She graduated with the Knoxville High School class of 1954.

On April 20, 1957 in Hedrick, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Harvey L. Molyneux.

Myrtle helped her husband on the farm. She sold Avon for several years. She worked at Mahaska Hospital for three years. She then spent many years taking care of the elderly in their homes and cleaned houses.

Myrtle enjoyed watching her grandchildren, great grandchildren and step grandchildren and attending their ballgames. She enjoyed going on trips with her family and friends. Myrtle was a member of the Christian Church in What Cheer. She was a faithful member and helper. She didn’t know the meaning of no.

She is survived by her special friend, Deb (& Rabi) Decker; a sister, Helen (& Ed) De Laney of Monument, Co; grandchildren: Daryl Cavin, Nina Fogle, Jesse (& Marianne) Molyneux, Bridget (& Justin) Cochran and Zach (& Jamie) Molyneux; several great grandchildren; several other nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; son, Karl Molyneux; sister, Jenna Glenn; father-in-law, Clayton Molyneux; mother-in-law, Ethelyn Molyneux; and daughter, Florence Marie Molyneux.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, beginning at 10:00 am at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, beginning at 2:00 pm with the family present from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer, Iowa.

Burial will be held in the Sixteen Cemetery near Thornburg. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of What Cheer is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the What Cheer Christian Church.