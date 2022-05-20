More ups and downs for the girls track team on day 2 of the State Track and Field meet today.

by Betsy Luck

Faith DeRonde bounced back in a big way today in the shot put, throwing her way to a second place finish with a new school record of 43-4.75, bettering her previous school record from last season by over a foot!

Hannah Quang was running the race of her life in the 100 hurdles when she clipped a hurdle with her lead leg, but she showed her strength by staying on her feet and finishing the race. She placed 22nd with a time of 17.56. Remember she is only a sophomore!

The 4×200 of Krier, Czerwinski, F DeRonde and Walker finished up 15th with a time of 1:47.8.

Maleah Walker had to quickly make her way over to the long jump for her preliminary jumps. She made the finals and finished 8th with a jump of 16-10.5.

Finally, Jordan Czerwinski ran her final 400 hurdle race of her career, finishing 11th with a season best of 68.85.

Maleah will be back in action tomorrow in the finals of both the 100 and 200m dashes.